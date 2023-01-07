Letters to the Editor (January 7)

January 07, 2023 12:15 am | Updated January 06, 2023 06:22 pm IST

Evicting the poor

The Uttarakhand High Court and the state should not have been so insolent and inhumane (“SC thwarts eviction from Railway land in Haldwani,” Jan. 6). Those who are said to be occupants of government land are Indian citizens; they are impoverished people who don’t have the wherewithal to buy new land and construct new houses. Nobody is against the expansion of the Railways, but this shouldn’t take place while leaving the residents of the locality on the streets. Patriotism is something to practise, not just profess. To be patriotic, one needs to show empathy towards fellow citizens.

G. David Milton

Maruthancode

he fact that the occupants of the land have been living there for many decades does not confer on them lawful rights over the property. But the Railways should have taken cognisance of this problem when the land came under illegal occupation instead of sleeping over the matter all the years. Now, the humanitarian angle must be considered.

V. Johan Dhanakumar

Chennai

It is puzzling why the Uttarakhand High Court acted so strongly on a PIL when neither the Railways nor the State government had moved the court. It is heartening that the Supreme Court has stayed the High Court order.

Syed Sultan Mohiddin

Kadapa

States sometimes throw the rule of law and justice to the wind. We saw how houses and shops were demolished in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri without legal sanction. Then, too, the Supreme Court intervened. Such interventions deserve applause.

Prabhu Raj R.

Bengaluru

Fear in Joshimath

The cracks in houses in Joshimath are scary and show that people are paying the price for unhindered development (“Joshimath sinking: people panic, projects stopped,” Jan. 6). The government is aware that these areas are fragile and ecologically sensitive; yet it did not put a stop to these projects all along. It must make proper arrangements for the residents now.

Sandeep Rawat

Chandigarh

Flight incident

It is worrying that people are increasingly getting away with light punishment for even serious and abominable crimes (“DGCA asks Air India to explain laxity in responding to woman’s complaint,” Jan. 6). In this case, the response of the Air India staff is deeply disappointing. No monetary compensation that the airlines or the unruly male passenger give to the elderly lady can compensate for the humiliation and embarrassment she was subjected to. The man deserves to be in prison.

M.R. Anand

Vrindavan

Terror in J&K

The Rajouri terror incidents expose the lie that everything is normal in Kashmir (“Tearful adieu to six killed in twin terror incidents in J&K’s Rajouri,” Jan. 3. However much the government tries, it is not easy to restore normalcy in the UT which has a porous border with Pakistan. The targeted killings of Hindus and Pandits are a matter of concern. The Pandits, who had moved back to Kashmir, reportedly want to flee the region again. The government is desperately trying to stop this since it contradicts its official line that the Pandits are living a life of normalcy.

S. Kamat

Santa Cruz