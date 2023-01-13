Letters to the Editor (January 13)

January 13, 2023 12:15 am | Updated January 12, 2023 08:07 pm IST

Vice-President’s remarks

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, who was feisty and forever in combative mode as Governor of West Bengal, has unnecessarily stoked controversy by making strong comments against the judiciary instead of treading the path of caution (“V-P says court can’t dilute Parliament’s sovereignty,” Jan. 12). In Parliament, Vice-Presidents are seldom heard making such comments.

S. Kamat

Alto Santa Cruz

Mr. Dhankar’s remarks come against the backdrop of frequent quarrels between the government and the judiciary. The Law Minister too keeps commenting on the collegium, which gives the impression that the government is attempting to denigrate the judiciary. Parliament does not have unbridled legislative powers. The court has the power of judicial review of any executive and legislative action.

S.K. Choudhury

Bengaluru

Hockey World Cup

Odhisa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s efforts are truly laudable (“A push for glory,” Jan. 12). In a cricket-crazy nation, encouraging and supporting another sport is commendable. India has potential to succeed in other sports; we have proven this. Athletes are recognised after the Olympics, but are then forgotten, whereas cricketers enjoy never-ending accolades. Other States must take a leaf out of the Odisha government’s book.

Balasubramaniam Pavani

Secunderabad

Proud moment for India

RRR’s win at the Golden Globe Awards is a proud moment for Indian cinema in general and Telugu cinema in particular (“Naatu Naatu from RRR movie wins Golden Globe award,” Jan. 12). Music composer M.M. Keeravani deserves appreciation for this number, which was choreographed brilliantly by Prem Rakshith and sung well by Rahul Sipligunj.

C.K. Ramanathan

Ghaziabad

It is amazing and a matter of pride for India that Naatu Naatu won over songs by Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

N.J. Ravi Chander

Bengaluru

Tussle in Tamil Nadu

Even if Governor R.N. Ravi did not agree with the contents of the speech, he could have read it out fully (“A spat with a difference,” Jan. 12). Also, he is not the authority to decide on name change in the State and should not be referring to it as ‘Tamizhagam’ either. It is the people and the government who should decide such sensitive matters. It is high time the President impresses upon Governors that their duty is to protect the Constitution and not engage in battles with Chief Ministers.

Bal Govind

Noida