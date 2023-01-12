Letters to the Editor (January 12)

January 12, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Tragedy after tragedy

The Bhopal gas tragedy case points to our poor record in paying compensation (“We won’t pay a farthing more, says Union Carbide,” Jan 11). Most of the affected victims must have passed away. It is tragic that their nominees are still struggling to get compensation and shameful that ₹50 crore is yet to be disbursed. Whatever happens now will be too little, too late. If the victims of one of the biggest industrial disasters are treated this way, one shudders to think of the plight of other victims awaiting compensation.

A.V. Narayanan

Tiruchi

The health consequences of the gas leakage are not only debilitating, but also run for generations. Both Union Carbide and the government are responsible for the suffering of the victims. The gas tragedy was too big to turn a blind eye to, even now.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Subsidence of Joshimath

While development builds the nation, it should never come at the cost of the environment (“A mountain reeling under human aggression,” Jan. 10). Fragile and eco-sensitive areas need special care. Citizens must come forward to save nature before it is too late. Other towns which are similarly fragile need to be examined thoroughly by experts.

Ranju Gulati

Chandigarh

Kashi Tamil Sangamam

On the one hand, the Centre seems to be reaching out to Tamil Nadu and attempting to strengthen ties between various cultures (“The beginning of India’s cultural renaissance,” Jan. 11). On the other, the Governor seems to always be rubbing the Tamil Nadu government the wrong way through his comments and actions.

A.J. Rangarajan

Chennai

Polarisation

The events in Brazil and in the U.S. can be solely attributed to political polarisation (“A riot of losers,” Jan. 11). Polarisation is a plague that is spreading through many countries. Political party leaders and supporters should be responsible in their speech and action. Nations and institutions are bigger than ideologies and electoral victories.

Mahesh Rallabhandi

Rajahmundy