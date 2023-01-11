Letters to the Editor (January 11)

January 11, 2023 12:15 am | Updated January 10, 2023 09:16 pm IST

Governor’s conduct

In a federal set-up, the Governor, being the constitutional head, must set an example by upholding constitutional values and practices (“T.N. Governor walks out of House as CM objects to deviation from speech,” Jan. 10). If Governor R.N. Ravi approved the text of his address to the Assembly, why then did he deviate from it? The government in this case cannot be faulted.

V. Johan Dhanakumar

Chennai

It was unpatriotic of Mr. Ravi to walk out before the national anthem was played. His transfer from Nagaland to Tamil Nadu came as a relief to many Nagas as he interfered with the affairs of the Nagaland government too.

Joshua

Shillong

Mr. Ravi does not seem to draw a distinction between his role as a Governor and his allegiance to the ruling party and its ideology. More often than not, he casts himself in the role of an Opposition leader.

G. David Milton

Kanniyakumari

Rehabilitation of the poor

The Supreme Court’s order deserves appreciation (“A timely halt,” Jan. 9). It is unfortunate that the court has not evolved a poverty jurisprudence. At the height of the pandemic, thousands of migrant labourers were forced to walk home. The court woke up to the situation only after much criticism. The Supreme Court should start with the premise that every citizen is an inhabitant and not an encroacher. Alternatives in terms of rehabilitation are a constitutional must before the poor are subjected to this kind of treatment.

NGR Prasad

Chennai

Threat to democracy

The situation in Brazil is reminiscent of the Capitol Hill crisis in the U.S. in 2021 (“Bolsonaro backers storm state institutions; Lula says ex-President egging them on,” Jan. 10). Strict punishment should be handed out to protesters before this becomes a precedent elsewhere.

Vishnu Sasikumar

Thiruvananthapuram