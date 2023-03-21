Leprosy in India

March 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 20, 2023 04:39 pm IST

Leafield (Oxford) midnight March 20: Lecturing on leprosy before the Royal Society of Arts Sir Leonard Rogers related the favourable results on the treatment of disease with chaulmoogra oil and other similar oils such as cod liver oil and royalin oil. He said that every case thus treated had remained free from all signs of disease for at least five years, while the infectivity of the disease had been greatly reduced or completely removed in the successful cases. Sir Leonard Rogers added that hitherto the greatest obstacle in the campaign against leprosy had been the reluctance of lepers to apply for treatment which had not been only unsatisfactory, but meant isolation of lepers in asylums. Now, however, this treatment was available which would both ameliorate the condition of lepers and render diseases less ineffective. Conditions were completely altered. For the first time in the long struggle against leprosy in Sandwich Islands numerous early cases had come forward in more curable stages and asked for new treatment and the same all important change was taking place in India and China.