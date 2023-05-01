ADVERTISEMENT

Khaddar in municipal boards

May 01, 2023 12:15 am | Updated April 30, 2023 04:35 pm IST

Lucknow, April 30: The Lucknow Municipal Board, sitting for nearly 8 hours, disposed of 92 resolutions, one of which ran as follows: “Whereas it is one of the functions of a Municipal Board to patronise and encourage indigenous industries, is it hereby resolved that henceforth all the uniforms supplied to municipal employees should, as far as possible, be made of Khaddar.” The resolution was amended to read “Resolved that henceforth all uniforms except turbans supplied to municipal employees should be made of Khaddar” and passed without any opposition. A sum of money was budgeted then and there to purchase Khaddar.

