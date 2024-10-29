Karnataka’s untapped tourism potential

Last week, the Karnataka government announced that it would increase the entry fee for foreign tourists to the Mysuru Palace from ₹100 to ₹1,000. This decision has put the spotlight on the State’s approach to tourism. So far, the government has prioritised short-term revenue gains over long-term, sustainable growth.

Karnataka has a 320 kilometres-long coastline, which boasts of pristine beaches. It hosts UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the magnificent monuments at Hampi and Pattadakal, and the ancient Hoysala temples in Belur, Halebid, and Somanathapur. Besides, the Karnataka State Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage protects 844 monuments and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) maintains 609 sites. The Muzrai Department administers nearly 35,000 temples. All of this underscores the massive potential for religious and cultural tourism. In addition, the State is also home to five tiger reserves and bird sanctuaries. The lush forests and fast-flowing rivers of the Western Ghats provide opportunities for trekking and adventure sports like river rafting for intrepid travellers.

Yet, Karnataka has still not fully harnessed its tourism potential and branded itself in the global market. According to India Tourism Statistics, 2023, Karnataka did not figure among the top 10 States, which included Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, that received the highest inflow of foreign tourists in 2022. Neither did any ASI-ticketed monument in Karnataka figure in the top 10 list of sites frequented by international tourists. While the Taj Mahal in Agra attracted over 3.96 lakh foreign tourists in 2022-23, about 1.58 lakh foreign tourists visited Hampi, known for its medieval ruins, and only 5,689 foreign tourists visited the ornate Keshava temple at Somanathapur near Mysuru in the same period.

The State, however, performed relatively better in terms of domestic tourism. With 182.41 million domestic tourists, Karnataka was ranked fourth in the country after Uttar Pradesh (317.91 million), Tamil Nadu (218.58 million), and Andhra Pradesh (192.72 million) in 2022-23. But the hospitality, transportation, and retail markets cannot grow exponentially with domestic tourism alone.

One reason for Karnataka’s failure to capitalise on its attractions is the lack of sustained marketing. Other States have overshadowed it in this regard. The absence of connectivity to not just lesser-known places, but even well-known places of tourist interest is another major reason. A case in point is the Keshava temple at Somanathpur. Though Mysuru is a destination for all seasons and hosts popular sites such as the palace, the Chamundeshwari temple, and the Brindavan Gardens, there is no cross-reference to Somanathapur, located hardly 50 km from the city, at any of these sites. To make matters worse, the facilities for visitors are abysmal at Somanathapur. Good accommodation plays a crucial role in attracting tourists; here, too, Karnataka lags behind other States. The UNESCO World Heritage site of Pattadakal and the adjoining sites of Badami and Aihole, for instance, do not have decent choices for accommodation. Sadly, there has been little investment or incentive to promote such ventures. And finally, though Karnataka is known as a technology hub, it has not made itself visible on digital platforms, developed mobile applications to help visitors curate an itinerary or navigate around the State, or even created a social media buzz on tourist attractions.

The State government has woken up to these facts now and is putting in place plans to promote tourism. Destination Development Committees are in the offing to promote experiential tourism, coastal areas, beaches, heritage sites of northern and central Karnataka, forests, and the sprawling plantations of Sakleshpur and Kodagu. The State is hosting a roadshow in Paris and is also set to increase its participation in international travel marts. Karnataka is scheduled to participate at the World Travel Mart in London to be held in the first week of November. Karnataka is also toying with the idea of introducing viability gap funding for airlines that provide direct connectivity to the State from countries that have high outbound tourism. The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday cleared the Tourism Policy 2024-2029 that intends to make the State one of the top five destinations for foreign tourists in the country.