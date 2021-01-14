Karnataka’s giant leaps backward

14 January 2021 00:15 IST

It has squandered its precious political and administrative heritage

My local bank has a framed picture of M. Visvesvaraya on its wall, a curious throwback to an era of optimistic belief that over time, Mysore, and later the enlarged State of Karnataka, would take its place among the most modernised and industrialised regions of India. Certainly, Visvesvaraya, as Chief Engineer and then Dewan and even in unofficial capacities, hoped that the State would enter into and reorganise nearly all aspects of economic, social and cultural life to make Mysore modern – in the absence of a social class before independence that could lead that transformation.

But his portrait in the bank is marked by vibhuti and vermillion markings, a sign of what Indians prefer to do to even the most ardent repudiators of tradition: worship them, rather than walk their path. ‘Industrialise or perish!’ was among his most well-known injunctions, but he left no stone unturned in proposing a developmental regime for everything, from the establishment of Sahitya Parishats and club cultures to social audits of government work — the State in effect compensating for an absent civil society. And he considered ‘tradition’ (naively but unwaveringly) as an ideological drag on the State’s development — almost unbelievable in these times.

Policies of inclusion

Karnataka was once known for its pioneering policies of inclusion — the Miller Committee Report of 1919 which proposed reservations for Backward Classes (though note, not those then referred to as ‘Panchamas’ and reservations were finally accepted only in May 1921), family planning and rights of women to property in 1934. It was heralded for the bold and creative post-independence measures of Chief Ministers like Devaraj Urs (1972-80), who has been justly acclaimed as among the most important non-communist Chief Ministers, fiercely committed to deepening democracy and social equality. The State has had upper caste Chief Ministers who balanced the two dominant castes as well as non-dominant caste Chief Ministers. All of them added to the State’s commitment to democracy and development in different ways. Whatever their quirks and failures, none of them made an agenda of peddling hate. The State’s splendid economic achievements evolved in ways that are too obvious to bear repetition.

Debates on anti-cow slaughter

Today we are in precipitous decline, thanks to the current leadership, which insists on taking its cues from the Indo-Gangetic regions of India, instead of looking to more recent peninsular achievements in managing natural disasters, pandemics, or in encouraging educational reform. In rushing through an anti-cow slaughter ordinance without a debate, the present government undoes more than a century of nuanced debate and policy on the matter.

For example, Mysore’s Dewan Seshadri Iyer refused those members of the Mysore Legislative Assembly demanding prohibition of cow slaughter not once but four times (in 1884, 1885, 1889, 1890), saying that the custom had been in existence for so long that it was impossible to ban it without the consent of all classes of people.

Decades later, M.K. Gandhi took the same stand when the Mysore Cow Protection Committee, an all-Hindu body constituted by the Maharaja to explore the prospect of a legislative ban, asked for his opinion in 1927. He too said that legislative bans were meaningless: Mysore had already led the way in creating a more positive programme. “It has,” he said, “from all accounts received by me, a popular prince, an enlightened public opinion, no Hindu-Mussalman question, and a sympathetic Dewan. Mysore has also the Imperial Institute of Dairying and Animal Husbandry… The state has, therefore, all the materials necessary for evolving a constructive policy” (emphasis mine). No wonder, as Dewan Mirza Ismail later recounted, “the committee expressed itself unanimously against any restriction in the matter of cow slaughter” unlike other States. “Their opinion,” he said, “was based mainly on economic grounds.” How remarkable that men separated by time and space – Seshadri Iyer, M.K.Gandhi, Mirza Ismail, and Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV – shared a different idea of India, which was economically independent and culturally inclusive.

Following the U.P. model

The current Karnataka government now flatters Uttar Pradesh’s ‘administrative genius’ by imitation, and proposes to protect ‘its’ women by passing a ‘love jihad’ law. It is as if Karnataka is mesmerised by U.P., which has seen child deaths in hospital, deadly crumbling infrastructure and steadily increasing violence against women. All this is compounded by the illegalities of the State, and its commitment to endangering its minority population.

Karnataka’s own men in saffron, the mathadhipatis, who number in the thousands, had for long kept a respectable distance from the hurly burly of representative politics (or had at least refrained from public pronouncements). They have now shown no hesitation in appearing in public to voice their demands, particularly on the heated debate on ‘reservations within reservations’ and on whether their sub-caste deserves more ministerships and administrative headships. Not a day passes without one or another Swamiji threatening padayatras, rallies or other protests on the question of how much more their micro-group deserves. Karnataka thus moves closer to ‘proportional representation’, far from the democratic impulse of the Communal Government Order.

The word ‘development’ sends shudders through the spines singled out for such effort, and equally those left out of it. Agrarian communities feared the arrival of ‘development’ in the form of the amendments to the Land Reforms Act of 2020 that permitted non-agriculturalists to buy land. In keeping with the penchant of the national government for ‘bigger and better’ even in the time of financial distress, the Chief Minister has announced a ₹500 crore ‘renovation’ of the Anubhava Mantapa at Basava Kalyan (formerly Hyderabad Karnataka), among the least developed regions of the State.

The work of Vivesvaraya and a legion of progressive administrators now stands tarnished.

Janaki Nair has taught history at the Centre for Historical Studies, JNU, New Delhi