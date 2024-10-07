GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Join mainstream of politics, Sirimavo appeals to Tamils

Published - October 07, 2024 12:15 am IST

Colombo, Oct. 8: The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Mrs. Sirimavo Bandaranaike, to-day promised to hold “fairly early” the by-election to the Kankasanturai parliamentary seat in the Tamil-speaking northern province. She made this promise at a trade union rally held in Jaffna to mark her first visit to the province as Prime Minister.

The seat was vacated by the leader of the minority Tamil United Front. Mr. SJ.V. Chelvanayagam, two years ago, as a challenge to the Government to prove by contesting the by-election, its claim that the bulk of the Tamil community had accepted the 30-month-old Constitution.

The TUF has rejected the Constitution on the ground that Tamil language and non-Buddhist religions have not been given parity of status in it along with the majority Sinhala and Buddhism.

Mrs. Bandaranaike in her speeches, one at the rally and another at the inauguration of the first campus of Sri Lanka University in Jaffna, appealed to the Tamil community to eschew “communalism and sectarianism” and enter the mainstream of politics as equals and partners in nation-building.

Mr. Bandaranaike hailed the Tamil community as “vigorous, intelligent, and patriotic”. The Jaffna farmers were the “embodiment of intelligence, hard work, perseverance and thrift,” she added.

Published - October 07, 2024 12:15 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.