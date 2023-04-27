April 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:23 am IST

New Delhi, April 26: The Defence Minister, Mr. Jagjivan Ram, expressed the hope in the Lok Sabha to-day that Field Marshal Manekshaw would take note of the views expressed by the members in statements and interviews and conduct himself in such a manner as to not provide any ocassion for anybody in the House or outside to take note of his statements. Mr. Jagjivan Ram, who was replying to the debate on the Defence Ministry’s demands, would not make any comment of his own, but said the views expressed by the members should be adequate for the purpose. He added these views should be an adequate education to the Field Marshal. During the seven-hour debate a large number of members from all sections of the House referred to the Field Marshal’s interviews to a London daily and a Delhi magazine and expressed their strong disapproval of his statements. (The Field Marshal is reported to have said during the interviews in a lighter note that if he had chosen Mr. Jinnah’s invitation to opt for Pakistan in 1947 “you would have a defeated India” in 1971.) Asked about the Field Marshal’s position, Mr. Jagjivan Ram said that after his retirement the Field Marshal had no official capacity in the Defence Ministry. He held no official post or appointment. He did not require the permission of the Government to hold his press conference. He was a free citizen of a free country. When members interrupted to refer to the Field Marshal’s ambitions, the Minister said every man had his ambitions.

