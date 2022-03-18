  • There was a premise that this time, particularly in U.P., there was a strong resistance to the BJP’s Kamandal or religious nationalist politics from the Samajwadi Party (SP)’s social justice politics or Mandal politics. 
  • OBC consolidation segued into religion in 1991 when the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections took place simultaneously because the BJP used a heavy dose of religion in its campaign.
  • Heartland politics is dynamic. A certain section may vote for one party in one election and abandon it in the next.