Indians in Tanganyika

April 09, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST

London, April 9: The Colonial Office throws light on the sections of Indians of Tanganyika who have closed their shops completely and ceased business as a protest against the recent ordinances dealing with the profits tax, trade licenses and pedlars’ licenses which apply equally to all businessmen irrespective of race. The Colonial Office denies however there has been disorder and the Governor of Tanganyika in a despatch anticipates that the Indian action will not be prolonged in view of the fact that it is not backed up by Europeans including Italians, Greeks or Goanese.