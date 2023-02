February 24, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, Feb. 22: Messrs. Beardmore and Company of Glasgow announced that they have secured an order for seventeen locomotives. Part of the contract for a hundred locomotives for Indian State Railway and they expect to receive an order for more. It is believed that the total contract will represent at least three-quarters of a million sterling. Offers have also been received from the continent.