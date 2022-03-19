  • The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is reported to have said in an interview very recently to the German paper, Bild, that he is prepared not to insist on his country’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership.
  • Mr. Putin, he seems determined to teach Mr. Zelensky a lesson, to remove him from office and to install a ‘friendly’ regime in Kyiv.
  • Mr. Zelensky could, and should, have shown more statesmanship before Russia invaded his country. He should have agreed to implement the Minsk accords because he knew that NATO membership was not within reach for a very long time, if ever.