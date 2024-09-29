India must put the lid on colossal food loss and waste

Food loss and waste represent one of the most pressing challenges to sustainable global food systems. According to the estimates of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), 13% of food produced globally is lost before it reaches the retail stage, while an additional 19% is wasted at the retail, food service, and household levels. This results in 32% of global food production being discarded. In a world where more than 700 million people suffer from hunger, this scale of waste is unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

In India, the situation is concerning. As per the 2022 study of NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS), there are significant production losses across all food categories: fruits (8.1%); vegetables (7.27%), and plantation crops (7.18%) suffer the highest percentage of food losses.

Food loss as a percentage of production by category in India is as follows: livestock produce 1.29%; cereals 4.44%; oilseeds 5.66%; eggs 6.03%; pulses 6.36%; plantation crops 7.18%; vegetables 7.27% and fruits 8/1% (Source: NABCONS (2022))

ADVERTISEMENT

Food loss in India not only undermines national food security but also translates into substantial economic loss. The total monetary value of food lost is close to ₹1.52 lakh crore ($18.41 billion), which is about 3.7% of the gross value added to the agricultural sector in the country. These estimates are likely conservative since they do not account for the deterioration in food quality, and other studies suggest even higher proportions of food loss.

On the International Day for Food Loss and Waste 2024 — it is observed on September 29 — the FAO calls for increased financing to strengthen efforts to reduce food loss and waste to build sustainable food systems and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Wasted food equals wasted resources

The consequences of food loss go beyond food itself. Wasted food means wasted resources as land, water, energy, and labour. Agriculture consumes nearly 70%of the world’s freshwater, and when food is lost, so are critical water resources. Similarly, energy inputs are required at every stage of the food supply chain, from mechanised farming to transport, processing and storage, and every instance of food wastage squanders this energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food systems contribute approximately 26% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Food loss alone accounts for 6% of global emissions. When food waste decomposes in landfills, it produces methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide. Reducing food loss and waste is thus not only a matter of food security but a critical measure in combating climate change.

Reducing food loss to mitigate climate change

As concerns over climate change intensify, the need to curb food loss and waste becomes more urgent. Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets 12.3.1 (halving food loss) and 12.3.2 (halving food waste) is now a global imperative.

The Government of India has taken commendable steps to improve logistics and cold chain infrastructure in recent years through various initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) which provides subsidies for the transportation/storage of eligible crops. Under the PMKSY, the government is providing financial incentives to various stakeholders such as the private sector, self help groups, farmer producer organisations, local bodies, and cooperatives to build modern cold chains and warehouses. Furthermore, the government’s Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure scheme promotes cold chain facilities without any break from the farm gate to the consumer. The Rural Godown Scheme specifically focuses on improvement in storage infrastructure in rural and remote areas to reduce storage losses. However, more needs to be done to promote efficient storage, grading and transport of agricultural produce. Public-private partnerships, fostering start-ups and innovative financing solutions are crucial in scaling interventions and ensuring sustainable outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Identifying and addressing key stages of the food supply chain where losses are acute are most important. The FAO is currently preparing a project to be funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to target reduction in food loss and retail waste in India together with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). As part of the project, the FAO in collaboration with the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), is undertaking a study to enhance India’s agrifood resilience by addressing the climate impact of food loss and retail waste in post-harvest operations. The focus is on identifying points of loss within the food supply chain, quantifying the losses, and evaluating the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions resulting from food loss. The study will provide a range of tailored solutions for different commodities and help design targeted interventions under the GCF project by the public and private sectors, which will not only make processing value chains more efficient but also lead to a significant reduction in GHG emissions.

A critical issue

Reducing food loss and waste is vital to building sustainable food systems and addressing climate change. The environmental impacts of food loss and waste, particularly in terms of GHG emissions and resource depletion, make it a critical issue for governments, businesses and individuals alike. By reducing food loss and waste, we can make significant strides toward India’s climate goals, enhance food security, and improve the lives of millions of people worldwide.

Takayuki Hagiwara is the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative in India, and part of Team UN in India

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.