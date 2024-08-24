In the new India, a new vision for khadi

For the first time in the last 10 years, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi has spoken about Bapu’s great heritage, khadi. But sadly, her voice is not for the welfare of khadi. Instead, it is to collectively humiliate and demoralise lakhs of artisans associated with khadi. In keeping with the Congress party’s character, the senior Congress leader has woven a web of lies about Mahatma Gandhi’s khadi in her article in this daily, “The ‘livery of India’s freedom’ is under threat” (Editorial page, August 20, 2024).

Why has the Congress leader suddenly thought about khadi after a gap of 10 years? Why is the Congress party creating a ‘chakravyuh of propaganda’ for khadi, which was not even mentioned 10 years ago? The truth behind the Congress’s concern for India’s national heritage, khadi, the identity of every nationalist Indian, the heartbeat of young India, and the pride and honour of the country is this. The truth is that the Congress is scared about the ‘khadi revolution’ that has been going on at the global level under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, over the last 10 years. The Congress is not able to understand how khadi, which was sidelined, has now grown in 10 years and is competing with the big brands of the world. The Congress has not recognised that khadi, once relegated to the wardrobes of leaders in its time, is now becoming popular in every home and among a cross-section of people.

A new lease of life for the khadi industry

Khadi is the soul of a self-reliant India. It is the basis of the economy of rural India. Khadi is the only such fabric in the world which has its own glorious history. After Independence, it was the responsibility of the government to preserve this glorious history and save khadi in its original form. But under Congress governments, khadi was only a symbol. The power of Khadi was to rebuild a new India, and to lay a strong foundation of a developed India.

Khadi was given new power in 2014 with the formation of the government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sales by the Khadi and Village Industries, which was ₹31,154.20 crore during the financial year 2013-14 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government, grew five times to ₹1,55,673.12 crore in the financial year 2023-24. The sale of khadi clothes also increased by 500.90% from ₹1,081.04 crore to ₹6,496 crore in the last 10 years. Production by the Khadi and Village Industries also increased on a large scale in the last 10 years. While production was ₹26,109.08 crore in financial year 2013-14, it increased by 314.79% to ₹1,08,297.68 crore in 10 years. In the same period, the production of khadi textiles increased by 295.28%, which increased from ₹811.08 crore to ₹3,206 crore. During this period, artisans associated with the Khadi and Village Industries got employment opportunities on a large scale. While 1.3 crore artisans and entrepreneurs got employment in the year 2013-14, 1.87 crore people got employment (an increase of 43.65%) in the year 2023-24. At present, about 3,000 khadi institutions are working in the country, giving employment to about five lakh khadi artisans — 80% of whom are women.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ led by Mr. Modi has seen an increase in the sale of khadi national flags by 1,101.15%. Under the UPA government in the year 2013-14, the sale of national flags made of khadi in the country was only ₹87 lakh, whereas in the year 2023-24 it rose to ₹Rs 10.45 crore. In the last three years, since the beginning of the Tiranga Yatra, the total sale of khadi national flags has crossed ₹33 crore. Khadi artisans are gaining benefits from this in the form of additional remuneration, which proves that the khadi world has benefited the most from the Tiranga Yatra.

Big increase in remuneration

The article levels the allegation that khadi workers are not getting proper wages due to a failure of government policy. This is false. Under the UPA rule in 2013-14, khadi workers got ₹4 per hank. This has now been increased to ₹10 per hank. The 150% increase in wages in 10 years shows this is due to successful government policy. Not only is the khadi industry flourishing but the inclination of artisans towards khadi-related work has also increased.

Another allegation in the article is that the khadi industry has suffered huge losses due to a decline in government procurement. The fact is that under the UPA, the government supply of khadi products in the financial year 2013-14 was ₹42.25 crore which has now increased to ₹111.86 crore in the last 10 years. Rural khadi artisans are gaining direct benefits from this increased supply.

A global identity

Another serious allegation in the article is that ‘Bapu’s khadi is being deprived of its identity’. Mr. Modi is the first Prime Minister of the country who is also the biggest brand ambassador of the Mahatma’s khadi. Mr. Modi not only wears khadi but also promotes khadi at every platform. Whether it is the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, or the G-20 conference, or interacting with the Indian diaspora abroad or on political platforms, Mr. Modi has used the occasion to try and promote the Indian national fabric khadi.

Why the politics around Bapu’s khadi?

The article did not have answers to these hard questions:

What were the production figures by the Khadi Gramodyog before 2014?

What were the sales figures by the Khadi Gramodyog before 2014?

What were the employment figures in the Khadi Gramodyog before 2014?

What was the remuneration of artisans in the Khadi Gramodyog before 2014?

What were the production and sales figures of khadi alone before 2014?

The article was a direct attack on the hard work put in by five lakh artisans devoted to the khadi sector and their efforts in enabling Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. It was a direct attack on Pujya Bapu’s khadi and the soul of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The ‘New Khadi of the New India’ has a new vision. The article was an ineffective attempt to stop the ‘Khadi Revolution’. The Khadi world and Khadi artisans will now start the ‘Khadi Shankhnaad’ in every city. The efforts of every worker of khadi will be evident and a strong reply.

Manoj Kumar is Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Government of India

