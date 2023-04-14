In search of stories and a good night’s sleep

April 14, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

As a crime reporter in Telangana, I wrote about several heinous incidents, including the murder of a married and heavily pregnant woman by her live-in partner and his lover, and the gang rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor by four persons who were later killed by the police in an alleged exchange of fire. My family and friends often ask me how I sleep at night. While the simple answer is that I am used to my job, what is harder than falling asleep is to actually speak to the victims of such barbaric acts and pose questions that make them talk about the very events that they may want to forget.

Recently, as Maharashtra correspondent, I visited Kolhapur district. I was to report on the condition of sugarcane workers who had migrated from the drought-hit Marathwada region to the irrigated western parts of the State to earn their livelihood. While traversing vast sugarcane fields and makeshift camps on the premises of factories, I met women labourers who explained how difficult their lives are. During one such interaction, I asked a woman who was about 30 if she had undergone “the surgery”. She stared at me: either she did not understand what I was saying or was just too incredulous to respond. The second time, my question was more unambiguous: had she had undergone hysterectomy or what they call the removal of the “uterus bag”? She was taken aback. I was worried that she would yell at me or call her co-workers to the spot for asking such a personal question. But to my relief, she said no. She asked me how I knew about this. I told her that I had heard about the issue during my college days in Aurangabad.

She was then shocked for a second time when I spoke about menstruation. She was from Beed district where many women who go to work in sugarcane fields do not discuss personal issues. She told me that the men in her family and village never talked about menstruation. She found it hard to fathom that men even knew much about it. I then posed the same question to other women working on sugarcane fields. They ignored me or refused to answer the question. As I later reported, women labourers in these regions undergo hysterectomy so that they can stop menstruating and be more productive. Some of the contractors who pay them dictate these rules.

I was more worried about my next question on the rape of women labourers by mukaddams (contractors) and male co-workers. After talking to the labourers for some time and earning their trust, I asked if they knew anyone who had been raped by her contractor, co-worker, tractor driver, or factory worker. Such incidents are not new in the sugar belt. But no one talked about it. The women were clearly uncomfortable with my questions. Most of them just ignored me and returned to their work. But one woman chose to speak up. She told me that she was lucky to have a “good contractor” who only harassed the women when it came to making payments and not otherwise. But some of her relatives and some villagers she knew were repeatedly raped, she said. The greater tragedy was that their husbands knew about it and did nothing to stop it. “If the man of the house tries to confront the contractor, the couple will lose their contract. The contractor will inform the other contractors and they will avoid employing the couple as well. It is a matter of livelihood, so the women simply suffer,” she said.

I returned to Mumbai, hoping that I did not make the women too uncomfortable with my questions and that the report would shed some light on their plight. That night, sleep did evade me.

