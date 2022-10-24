In Puducherry, a privatisation plan and a political row

Electricity workers staging a sit-in protest in Puducherry against the move to privatise power distribution. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Though the move to privatise power distribution in Puducherry has been in the works for over two years, the issue of a tender notice for bids in late September triggered a backlash that has put the government on the back foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 27, the Electricity Department called for bids to sell 100% of its shares worth ₹27 crore to a private entity to take over distribution and retail supply of electricity in the Union Territory. As much as the tender represented the reality of imminent privatisation, it was also the specifics relating to the sale that raised red flags for employees and the Opposition. The Opposition viewed the notice as the culmination of an exercise marked by opacity and lack of consultations.

Also Read Policy reversal on power privatisation in Puducherry unlikely as decision rests with Union Home Ministry

The next day, the joint action council of the Electricity Engineers and Employees’ Privatisation/Corporatisation Protest Committee began an indefinite strike demanding scrapping of the tender. The council said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s had “reneged” on his assurance to hold consultations before proceeding with privatisation. While the government argues that privatisation will “increase efficiency and consumer satisfaction,” the council says efficiency of the department could be improved without resorting to privatisation.

When the privatisation proposal came up in 2020, the previous Congress-DMK government headed by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy declined Cabinet approval and adopted a resolution in the Assembly against the Centre’s move. The All India NR Congress-BJP government greenlighted the proposal after Cabinet meetings in November 2021 and May this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strike garnered support from electricity staff in other States. While the Congress, DMK and the Left opposed the move, even the AIADMK, an ally of the AINRC-BJP combine, sought a pause on privatisation until a white paper is brought out. The National Co-ordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, which has been spearheading a nationwide campaign against privatisation, sent volunteers to stand in solidarity with the workers. Even as sporadic street protests against power outages added to the bad optics for the government, a blackout that plunged Puducherry region into darkness for hours precipitated the crisis. With sabotage suspected, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan threatened to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act against striking employees. Some 24 hours later, the CRPF was called in to protect substation infrastructure. Several hundred workers were rounded up by the police.

Also Read Frequent power disruptions becoming routine affair in Puducherry

Condemning the arrests as “arbitrary”, Mr. Narayanasamy lambasted the government for imposing “an undeclared emergency in Puducherry with arbitrary arrests” by deploying the CRPF to intimidate striking workers and protesting citizens.

The All India Trade Union Congress national leadership also decried the arrests and alleged that the NDA was trying to steamroll privatisation in Puducherry. where the BJP was an ally to the government, even as the Electricity (Amendment) Bill was still under the consideration of a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy.

Nearly a week after the strike began, Mr. Rangasamy and Electricity Minister A. Namassivayam held negotiations with the council only to restate the Union Territory’s constraints in going against Central policy. They promised to protect employee interest post-privatisation.

The council, which suggested a revision of tender norms to keep 51% of the shares with the government and reduce the private discom stake to 49%, later temporarily withdrew the strike following the government’s assurance that it would take up the proposal with the Centre.

The Opposition, which slammed Mr. Rangasamy for failing to take a firm stand in the Cabinet to protect the larger interests of Puducherry, has already restarted the conversation around statehood as the only means of privileging the elected government to oppose the Union government on certain matters. What happens next is crucial in electoral terms for Mr. Rangasamy, who has successfully branded the AINRC as a custodian of regional interests. For the BJP, keen on contesting the lone seat in the 2024 general election, changing public perception about privatisation could be a challenge.