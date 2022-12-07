In Pakistan, a new army chief and old issues

December 07, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 01:11 am IST

Lieutenant-General Asim Munir has replaced General Qamar Bajwa as Pakistan’s army chief. The delay in the announcement, an unstable political situation in Islamabad, the continuing militancy in the western provinces, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) revoking the ceasefire, and tensions with the Taliban should be the immediate concerns for him. What is being projected as the ‘Bajwa legacy’ is likely to be his primary challenge. Lt. Gen. Munir is inheriting the old issues plaguing civil-military relations as well as those that crept up during Gen. Bajwa’s tenure.

The Imran Khan challenge

There are six significant challenges for Lt. Gen. Munir. The first is Imran Khan. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Mr. Khan would not have succeeded in the 2018 elections had it not been for the establishment. ‘Project Imran’ should have been set in motion after Gen. Bajwa took office in November 2016 and after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif following the Panama Papers expose in 2017. The establishment should have decided to back the PTI as a replacement for the Sharifs’ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Many believe that the rise of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), its violent protests in Faizabad in 2017, and its subsequent political participation were a part of political engineering in Punjab. The TLP cut into the PML-N’s traditional support base in Punjab, providing political space to the PTI. The 2018 election result was stunning: Mr. Khan won Punjab and formed the government in Islamabad. The establishment should have been elated by the removal of the PML-N from Islamabad and Punjab. However, despite proclaiming to be on the same page, Mr. Khan seemed to be on a different page. The delay in extending Gen. Bajwa’s tenure in 2019 and the differences between the army and government over choosing the new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief in 2021 showed their differences. Finally, in April 2022, Mr. Khan had to leave after failing to prove a majority against the collective political onslaught of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. He blamed the establishment and a foreign conspiracy. The fallout with the general headquarters (GHQ) was complete when the Director-General-ISI and the DG-Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan denounced Mr. Khan’s anti-establishment narrative at a press meet. Mr. Khan said the denouncement was foolish and later accused a military officer of being part of a plot to assassinate him. How will the new army chief deal with Mr. Khan? In 2017, Mr. Khan did not have a wide support base outside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Punjab. However, the recent results of the bypolls should hint at a new populist Khan.

Second, the PML-N and the PTI are polarised within and outside Parliament and in the main provincial assembly – Punjab. Mr. Khan has been threatening to upset political stability with yet another long march demanding early elections. So far, the Shehbaz Sharif government has failed to address the rising power and energy prices and provide flood relief. Pakistan needs a stable government. Mr. Khan wants the establishment to pressure the government to yield to early elections. However, Lt. Gen. Munir would like to have some time before the next polls as Gen. Bajwa did before the 2018 polls.

The third challenge relates to the establishment’s political engineering projects in Punjab and Sindh. In Punjab, Gen. Bajwa’s efforts have provided space to the PTI and the extremist TLP. The TLP undermined the PML-N vote bank to ensure that ‘Punjab minus PML-N’ materialises. In the forthcoming elections, the TLP is likely to participate in Punjab and Sindh, eating into the PML-N’s share rather than the PTI’s. Will Lt. Gen. Munir be able to put the TLP genie back? In Karachi, during Gen Bajwa’s tenure, the establishment broke the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM). The MQM stands factionalised today and there are already discussions about bringing the factions together before the next elections. While it was easier for the outgoing army chief to stay out of politics, this is unlikely to be an easy call for the new chief.

The fourth challenge is to repair the establishment’s image. Earlier, the intelligence agencies could control and manipulate the media, but now individual news portals and those on social media question the establishment’s control. A case in point is the recent expose about Gen. Bajwa and his family’s economic fortunes. Despite brazen attacks on them, some journalists and media houses have been questioning the role of intelligence agencies in disappearances and attacks against them.

Militancy challenges

The last two challenges are from the western provinces and the Durand Line. The political protests in Gwadar in Balochistan are linked with the Baloch middle class’s fears about the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor than with ideological violence led by the Baloch militants. The TTP continues to operate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as seen from the recent violence in Swat Valley. On November 28, the TTP finally announced withdrawing from the ceasefire and has asked its cadres to carry out attacks whenever and wherever. Addressing militancy and a ceasefire with the TTP should have become two primary legacies of Gen. Bajwa; now, they stand as a challenge to Lt. Gen. Munir. The return of the Taliban in Kabul has not made the Durand Line easier for the establishment. The closures in the border points underline the uneasy GHQ-Taliban relationship.

To sum it up, Gen. Bajwa leaves a challenging legacy for Lt. Gen. Munir. Will the new army chief leave a better legacy for his successor or continue to muddle through?