In journalism, it is better to be late than to get it wrong

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stands next to Harley Davidson motorcycles in Washington in 2017. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sometime in February 2018, I received a tip off from an anonymous source that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had put a lid on a probe involving U.S. motorbike company Harley-Davidson for alleged evasion of import duty. The information was significant. I was told the probe had been formally closed a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then U.S President Donald Trump spoke on the phone on February 8, 2018. What made the information more newsworthy was Mr. Trump’s keen interest in the issue: he had complained several times in the past about the high tariffs imposed by India on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The story had tell-tale signs of India acting under pressure from the U.S to close the probe. But mere assumption was not enough. Such information had to be checked, double checked and verified. In this case, the source was anonymous, so I had to exercise extra caution.

I made several attempts to contact the officials in the DRI, but to no avail. Officials either feigned ignorance or denied the information. I also had documents confirming that the probe had been closed. I wondered whether they were fabricated or photo shopped. Perhaps this was a case of corporate rivalry?

I decided to wait and dig more. After over a month, I finally met an official during a government function. I had an opportunity to speak to him, though I had little hope that he would answer my queries. He not only confirmed the story, but also provided the context for it.

I knew that if I waited for too long, the story would become stale or it might land with our competitors. Nevertheless, I had no option but to verify the story before it made it to print.

We reporters are often faced with a situation where the temptation is high to instantly publish information that we think is important or cannot wait. No reporter wants to miss a story. But the aim is to always present accurate information to the reader. If we are not sure, we cannot go ahead with the story. Sometimes, though, the source is too important to ignore.

There have been several instances of packets landing at newspaper offices containing confidential documents. Old-school journalists always verify these documents before publishing the news.

Given technological advancements, documents that appear to be official sometimes land in our inboxes or on WhatsApp. These may compel us to take them at face value. Such documents should always be cross-checked as many people thrive on peddling disinformation. The ‘fakes’ are so sophisticated that they could almost pass off as real documents.

Though there are government accounts on social media to fact-check such claims, there have been instances where journalists have fallen for them. For instance, soon after the June 15, 2020 incident in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with China’s People’s Liberation Army, editors on a television channel read out the names of Chinese soldiers who were allegedly killed in the clashes. To date, there is no confirmation about those names. Fact-checking websites such as Alt News debunked the claims then. The names aired by the channel were floating around on WhatsApp and had been seen by many others. Yet, the channel decided to run the story. While Indian authorities have unofficially claimed that scores of Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan incident, China has so far acknowledged the death of only four personnel.

Journalism should not be the casualty in our mad rush for breaking stories. As editors say, it is better to be late than to get it wrong.