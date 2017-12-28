In democracy, what is 'primary goods'?

The notion of primary goods, proposed by John Rawls, spells out the basic entitlements a citizen would be guaranteed in a well-ordered society. It includes basic rights and liberties, freedom of movement and free choice among the fullest range of occupations, the powers of office and positions of responsibility, income and wealth, and, finally, the social bases of self-respect. Primary goods are evidently identical to the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitutions of liberal democracies. The purpose behind their enumeration in a political philosophical treatise is to underscore their inviolability for any well-governed society. Conversely, to spell them out sheds light on regimes that are democracies in all but name.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor