In America

February 07, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

Washington, Feb 5: The Immigration Committee of the House of Representatives has approved a new bill for further drastically reducing the number of aliens who can be admitted by lowering the figure of each nationality from three to two per cent of the number of nationality already resident in the United States and also by taking the census of 1890, 1900, and 1910 as the basis. The Immigration officials estimate that the total admitted every year will henceforth be 168,000 instead of 358,000 as it is as present.