Hope for a beleaguered party

After its dismal performance last election, the Congress in Kerala is witnessing a churn

After the Congress’s dismal performance in the Kerala Assembly polls last year, when it secured just 21 of the 140 seats, the party’s Central leadership decided to replace the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Mullappally Ramachandran, who was perceived to be inefficient, and the Leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala, who was accused of running with the hare and hunting with the hounds.

But now things have changed for the party, with Kannur MP K. Sudhakaran at the helm of the KPCC and V.D. Satheesan as the Leader of the Opposition. The new leaders have been able to galvanise the rank and file and set the rickety organisational apparatus in order to an extent.

The Congress’s organisational capabilities were on show during the Statewide protests it launched against the SilverLine rail project. The new leadership’s political acumen was reflected in the decision to field two women for crucial positions: Jebi Mather for the winnable Rajya Sabha seat and Uma Thomas for the Thrikkakara Assembly seat, which was left vacant when her husband P.T. Thomas passed away. Despite the CPI(M)’s political and organisational might, which was on full display during the Thrikkakara bypoll, the Congress won by a record margin. The victory not only provided a psychological boost to the party, but also consolidated the hold of the Sudhakaran-Satheesan duo in the Kerala unit.

Perhaps this victory has also emboldened the duo to persistently seek the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has been accused of gold smuggling and money laundering by Swapna Suresh, one of the prime accused in the gold smuggling scandal that had rocked the first Pinarayi regime.

But questions are also being raised about the confrontationist strategies adopted by the Congress leaders. Political observers see the unprecedented act of three Youth Congress workers boarding a domestic aircraft carrying Mr. Vijayan and shouting slogans as a grave misadventure. The CPI(M)-led LDF government responded to the incident by slapping attempt-to-murder charges on the three Youth Congress activists. There is some irony in the CPI(M)'s outrage over the aircraft incident. In 2013, the then Congress Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, had suffered injuries when some protesters who were part of a CPI(M) agitation over the solar scam threw stones at his car.

Nevertheless, a section of old- timers in the Congress feels that the strategy has backfired and given the LDF an advantage even as an in-flight video showed LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan pushing two of the Youth Congress activists who had raised slogans against the Chief Minister. On the other hand, the majority of the rank and file, particularly younger members, feel that the State leadership is infusing new life into the party.

Unlike in the past, the Congress leadership has no intention of letting go of the issue easily. Congress MP Hibi Eden demanded to know from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation why an FIR was not registered against Mr. Jayarajan. Mr. Satheesan shot off a letter to the IndiGo Airlines Associate Vice President seeking action against the airport manager of the airlines for submitting to the local police station a “fake and frivolous” report on the protest.

With no election in the near future, the State Congress is witnessing an organisational churn like never before. With the Congress slowly trying to regain strength, the BJP, which had all along been claiming that it was the de facto Opposition, stands merely as yet another Opposition party protesting against Mr. Vijayan. The other key goal of the duo will be to re-establish the Congress’s hegemony within the UDF.

