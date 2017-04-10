History divided

For years, the news bulletin of the national TV channel of Bangladesh started by recounting the “ocean of blood” that underwent a churning for the birth of the nation in 1971. Every evening, the Bangla and English bulletins would start not with a newsy number but with a mournful tribute to the people who perished in creating this nation.

The reason for this bloodbath has been the contest between Islamic identity and secular Bengali nationalism. With due respect to other seculars in South Asia, the leaders of Bangladesh have laid down their lives repeatedly for secular Bengali nationalism while preserving and strengthening pluralism in society. This sacrifice is obviously because of the constant challenge to their search for identity from the opposing group.

The violence of Bangladesh therefore is something that refuses to go away and every historical landmark of Dhaka reminds us of that past. These violent moments have been celebrated in books, plays, news and every other aspects of public life.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has herself written about the mix of dictatorship and the Islamic path. In her 2015 book Bangladeshe Shoirotontrer Jonmo, she wrote about the deep network that exists within Bangladesh enabling the apocalyptic violence that has a tendency to erupt from time to time. Following the assassination of almost her entire family in the early morning of August 15, 1975, Sheikh Hasina has been among the few leaders who connect the present era with its blood-stained past. Though she is known for her strong opposition to the pro-Pakistan sentiments, she revealed that there were several important figures of Bangladesh who continued to serve in the Pakistan government even after Bangladesh emerged from the ruins of East Pakistan.

During her latest visit to India, Prime Minister Hasina, who is heading to the next general election of Bangladesh, showed that she remains aware of the narrative of Bangladesh and its importance to keep her country united. In course of the visit, she launched the English translation of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s unfinished autobiography (Unfinished Memoirs) that she had edited in the Bangla original version.

Other books that help us understand Bangladesh today are Srinath Raghavan’s 1971: A Global History of the Creation of Bangladesh and Gary J. Bass’s The Blood Telegram: Nixon, Kissinger, and a Forgotten Genocide.