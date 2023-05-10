Great rush in Bombay hotels

May 10, 2023 12:15 am | Updated May 09, 2023 04:37 pm IST

Bombay, May 9: Irregular supply of rationed foodgrains, high cost of vegetables and shortage of bread have forced many families here, particularly in the middle income group, to have their dinner in hotels. There is great rush at the moderately priced hotels late in the evenings. Enquiries disclose that because of the shortage of bread the Irani restaurants are always crowded. People in the lower income group are patronising these restaurants at great strength because of the bread preparations made available here. But even here, the owners at times put up boards stating “Bread not available.” At some of the restaurants, only a half loaf is given to customers based instead of the usual full loaf. Their complaints is that the flour mills are not getting the full quota of wheat. Because of the heavy rush, the hotel owners fear that if the present situation continues they would find it difficult to supply “Thali,” which consists of rice, chapathi and four or five dishes, and they might be forced to enhance the rates of “Thali.” They also say that the prices of vegetables and food articles have risen to a new high in the last fortnight. Most of the hotel owners buy their requirements in black market because the supply by authorised Government ration shops is inadequate. Those who take non-vegetarian food are also put to difficulties because of the continued butchers strike. They are forced to buy eggs to supplement their diet. Consequently, the price of eggs has gone up.