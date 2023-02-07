Govt financial aid to small newspapers urged

February 07, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

Mr. G. Kasturi, Editor of The Hindu, has suggested State financing of “have-not” publishers in order to curtail the “monopolistic” growth of a few privileged publishers. In a paper presented to a committee of the One Asia Assembly here yesterday, Mr. Kasturi said this would promote healthy competition but care should be taken that political patronage did not guide the selection of lessees. Under the scheme outlined by him, the State would stay away from actual publishing and editing responsibilities but would provide all the expensive machinery required for newspaper printing through appropriate lease requirements. Mr. Kasturi came out strongly against any executive compulsion or diffusion or change in the ownership of mass media in any society that had chosen to mould itself through the principles of discussion and consent. He also cautioned developing countries against succumbing to what he called the temptation for protecting themselves from free flow of information. A society, however backward, should be able to stand the shocks of premature exposure to the outside world and emerge all the sounder for it, he said. Mr. Kasturi said there could be no question of any “independence in what is termed as ‘editorial staff’.” Since the Editor and the publisher were the ones who were held legally and morally responsible for what was published, there could be talk only of their independence, “with the editorial staff doing its work at the bidding of the Editor.”