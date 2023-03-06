HamberMenu
German bayonets in Calcutta

March 06, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Calcutta, March 5: Attention had been directed in Calcutta recently to hawkers selling splitters imported from Germany consisting of a sword, bayonet attached by a screw to an iron scabbard, the purpose of which is to split wood, but by the removal of the screw the bayonet is left free. The Bengal Government last week declared the unlicensed possession of bayonets to be illegal and in the Legislative Council to-day the Government stated that 18,000 bayonets had been imported, of which 8,500 had been recovered. The Police were taking steps to confiscate the remainder, but some might have reached other parts of India. Following the enquiry into the importation of Germany bayonets in this province, the Calcutta Police are busy making investigation into the import of poisonous from Germany into Calcutta.

