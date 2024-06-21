ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Radio-Active fall out ever South Japan from China’s test
Premium

Published - June 21, 2024 03:52 am IST

Tokyo, June 20: An abnormally high level of radio-active fall-out believed to be from China’s nuclear test this week was detected yesterday above Southern Japan, a Government spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighteen Soviet TU 16 badger reconnaissance planes were spotted nine times flying over the Japan Sea off Japan from last evening to this morning apparently to check on the latest Chinese nuclear test, Japan’s Defence Agency officials said.

The officials said the Soviet aircraft flew at an altitude of 9,600 metres to indicate that they were engaged in collecting radio-active fall-out.

China’s latest nuclear explosion is aimed at “terrorising the weaker Asian countries and bringing them under its influence” according to the military observer of the Novosti Press Agency of the Soviet Union.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer Mongolia has lodged a strong protest against the nuclear test conducted by China, a broadcast by Ulan Bator Radio said today. The broadcast from the Outer Mongolia capital monitored in Tokyo said the atmospheric nuclear blast has caused “severe apprehension and anger” among the people of the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US