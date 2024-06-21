GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Radio-Active fall out ever South Japan from China’s test
Premium

Published - June 21, 2024 03:52 am IST

Tokyo, June 20: An abnormally high level of radio-active fall-out believed to be from China’s nuclear test this week was detected yesterday above Southern Japan, a Government spokesman said.

Eighteen Soviet TU 16 badger reconnaissance planes were spotted nine times flying over the Japan Sea off Japan from last evening to this morning apparently to check on the latest Chinese nuclear test, Japan’s Defence Agency officials said.

The officials said the Soviet aircraft flew at an altitude of 9,600 metres to indicate that they were engaged in collecting radio-active fall-out.

China’s latest nuclear explosion is aimed at “terrorising the weaker Asian countries and bringing them under its influence” according to the military observer of the Novosti Press Agency of the Soviet Union.

Outer Mongolia has lodged a strong protest against the nuclear test conducted by China, a broadcast by Ulan Bator Radio said today. The broadcast from the Outer Mongolia capital monitored in Tokyo said the atmospheric nuclear blast has caused “severe apprehension and anger” among the people of the country.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.