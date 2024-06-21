Tokyo, June 20: An abnormally high level of radio-active fall-out believed to be from China’s nuclear test this week was detected yesterday above Southern Japan, a Government spokesman said.

Eighteen Soviet TU 16 badger reconnaissance planes were spotted nine times flying over the Japan Sea off Japan from last evening to this morning apparently to check on the latest Chinese nuclear test, Japan’s Defence Agency officials said.

The officials said the Soviet aircraft flew at an altitude of 9,600 metres to indicate that they were engaged in collecting radio-active fall-out.

China’s latest nuclear explosion is aimed at “terrorising the weaker Asian countries and bringing them under its influence” according to the military observer of the Novosti Press Agency of the Soviet Union.

Outer Mongolia has lodged a strong protest against the nuclear test conducted by China, a broadcast by Ulan Bator Radio said today. The broadcast from the Outer Mongolia capital monitored in Tokyo said the atmospheric nuclear blast has caused “severe apprehension and anger” among the people of the country.