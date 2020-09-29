From the Archives (September 29, 1920): The true issue(From an editorial)

29 September 2020 00:15 IST

There seems to be still a considerable amount of misapprehension among the public as to the views which prevailed in the Special Congress session among political leaders in the country respecting the question of Non-Co-operation. The want of a full and accurate report of the proceedings of the Subjects Committee is one of the chief reasons for this misunderstanding. There was one section of leaders among whom were Sir Ashutosh Chandari, Mrs. Besant, Dewan Bahadur Govindaraghavier and others who were against the principle and programme of Non-Cooperation and urged the acceptance of the Reform Act as a partial instalment of Swaraj. It is this view which has found expression in the manifesto issued by Sir A. Chandari and others, as will appear from our telegraph columns. The exponents of this view formed however a very small minority in the Congress. The great majority of the delegates were decidedly in favour of the principle of Non-Co-operation. They were agreed as to the basic grounds on which the Congress should proceed to shape its future policy and action. They were firmly of opinion that constitutional method of agitation have entirely failed to achieve our object.

