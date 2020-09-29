There seems to be still a considerable amount of misapprehension among the public as to the views which prevailed in the Special Congress session among political leaders in the country respecting the question of Non-Co-operation. The want of a full and accurate report of the proceedings of the Subjects Committee is one of the chief reasons for this misunderstanding. There was one section of leaders among whom were Sir Ashutosh Chandari, Mrs. Besant, Dewan Bahadur Govindaraghavier and others who were against the principle and programme of Non-Cooperation and urged the acceptance of the Reform Act as a partial instalment of Swaraj. It is this view which has found expression in the manifesto issued by Sir A. Chandari and others, as will appear from our telegraph columns. The exponents of this view formed however a very small minority in the Congress. The great majority of the delegates were decidedly in favour of the principle of Non-Co-operation. They were agreed as to the basic grounds on which the Congress should proceed to shape its future policy and action. They were firmly of opinion that constitutional method of agitation have entirely failed to achieve our object.
From the Archives (September 29, 1920): The true issue(From an editorial)
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 29, 2020 12:15:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/from-the-archives-september-29-1920-the-true-issuefrom-an-editorial/article32717229.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.