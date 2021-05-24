From the Archives (May 24, 1921): Psychology of unrest (From an editorial)

24 May 2021 00:15 IST

The leopard can never change its spots — neither can the average white man his outlook towards his coloured brethren. It does not much matter even if he is an Englishman or American, two of the foremost nationalities priding themselves in their inborn love of Liberty. The colour obsession persists. National freedom and self-determination when applied to white races and European nationalities are inviolable principles of an exalted system of political philosophy based upon divine birth-right and natural justice. But the same principles, in the case of subject nations and non-white races becomes merely matters of empty sentiment or mental aberration. National honour and self-respect have, according to him, no abiding political value and significance for coloured peoples, who have merely to content themselves with the phenomena of Peace and Plenty — the one unnatural, because enforced and the other fictitious because existing only in the works of Western economists.

