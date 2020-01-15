From the Archives (January 15, 1920): Indian Science Congress.

Nagpur, January, 13. - Sir Benjamin Robertson opened the session of the Indian Science Congress yesterday evening. The Central Province, he said, was considered backward but it had immense potentialities with richest manganese mines and up-to-date textile mills and with rapid strides taken in scientific agriculture he was confident that the province will take high rank in scientific achievement. Being under orders to leave for South Africa he was sorry he was not able to extend his hospitality at Government House to the Congress. He was leaving, he said, for Bombay on Thursday to meet his successor Sir Frank Sly who was immediately proceeding to Delhi to attend the Conference there of Provincial Governments. In requesting Dr. Ray to deliver the inaugural address Sir Benjamin referred to his splendid research work in Bengal which brought him worldwide fame and which was sure to bear fruit in industrial development.

Dr. Ray next delivered his address.