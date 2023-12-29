December 29, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

Thanjavur, Dec. 28: Continuous and heavy rains all over the Thanjavur delta during the last two days have been causing anxiety to farmers, since the early samba crop, almost ready for harvest in some places, may get affected. The Agriculture Department officials feel that it is premature to say anything about crop prospects following the rains, but the rains are positively beneficial to thaladi paddy crop raised in over four lakh acres. Even in the case of late samba planting, no damage is likely to be caused. Low-lying areas will of course be flooded, but if water receds in the next 10 hours and if there is a decrease in rains, there is no cause for any anxiety, officials say.