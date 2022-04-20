(From the Archives, April 20) Mr. Satyamurthi’s lecture

Mr. S. Satyamurthi in the course of his impressive address in Tamil confined himself to tracing the political history of the national movement and national work during the past three or four years indicating the programme of work before the country, especially work that lay before all Nationalists and Congressmen. He gave a rapid review of the circumstances which led to the starting of the Satyagraha movement consequent on the introduction of the Rowlett legislation and of its equal in the Punjab and elsewhere in India. He next referred to the enactment of the Montagu Chelmsford Reform Scheme which the Congress considered as unsatisfactory and unacceptable. The manner in which the Government of India and the Secretary of State dealt with the Punjab wrongs and the Khilafat question created a revulsion of feeling even in this respect in the country, and under the lead of Mahatma Gandhi the Congress at its Special Sessions in Calcutta in 1920 decided to boycott the Councils and adopt a programme of Non-Co-operation.