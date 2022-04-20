(From the Archives, April 20) Ailing Tusker’s grim battle against death

Palghat, April 19: The chances of survival of the 20-year-old tusker, Bhaskaran, now fighting a grim battle against death on the sands of the Chittupuzha river seem bleak. The huge pachyderm which is about nine feet in height was convalescing when it met with the present stroke 20 days back. According to Dr. K. Ramachandran, veterinary surgeon who is attending on the animal, it is completely debilitated and has swelling in its forelegs. Though it took food normally, he said, it could not easily survive its present ailment which had not yet been diagnosed. With a view to enabling the animal to pick up energy to stand up on its own again, vitamin pills and B complex tablets were being given. To-day with two other tuskers brought from Palghat, the ailing Bhaskaran, who has been lying in one posture for the last 20 days, was turned over the other side to make him feel at ease. It is stated that Bhaskaran suffered a stroke about two months back while it was returning from Kongad. It stood at a particular place and would not move for hours together. It was treated immediately and was advised rest. The veterinary surgeons attending on the animal attempted to lift it up with a giant crane.