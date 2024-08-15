Freedom from dependence, a new era in health care

India’s Independence Day, on August 15, is a time for reflection on the nation’s remarkable journey across various sectors. One of the most profound transformations we have witnessed, is in the health-care sector. From a time when Indians had to travel to the western world for advanced medical treatments, to today, where India stands as a global health-care hub, we have come a long way. This evolution not only signifies our medical prowess but also our economic resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until the 1980s, it was a common practice for affluent Indians to seek advanced medical treatments abroad, especially in western countries. This dependency was not only a drain on our financial resources but also a testament to the gaps in our health-care system. However, the landscape of Indian health care has undergone a seismic shift. Today, India is recognised globally for its world-class medical services, attracting patients from over 147 countries. This transformation is a testament to the relentless efforts of our medical professionals, the strategic vision of our policymakers, and the resilience of our health-care institutions.

Heal in India, a global care hub

The shift from medical tourism to being a preferred medical destination has had significant economic implications. According to recent studies, India saves billions in foreign exchange annually as fewer Indians need to travel abroad for medical treatments. The cost of treatment in India is significantly lower than in western countries, with the same, if not better, quality of care. This has not only helped in retaining valuable foreign exchange but has also positioned India as a cost-effective health-care destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the inflow of international patients contributes to the economy, creating jobs and fosters growth in related sectors such as hospitality, transportation, and pharmaceuticals. The influx of medical tourists is estimated to generate revenues of over $9 billion annually, further boosting the nation’s economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of “Heal in India” is more than a slogan. It is a vision for positioning India as a global health-care leader.

With a concerted effort, India has made significant strides in medical tourism, though there is still room for growth when compared to our neighbouring countries. Our state-of-the-art hospitals, skilled medical professionals, and cost-effective treatments have made India a preferred destination for medical tourists. Patients from across the globe come to India for a wide range of treatments, from complex cardiac surgeries to advanced oncology.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s health-care system has emerged as a beacon of hope and excellence. This is not just about treating ailments; it is about providing holistic care that addresses the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of patients. Our health-care professionals are not merely doctors and nurses; they are healers who embody compassion, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Challenges and opportunities

While we celebrate our achievements, we must also acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. India continues to import a significant portion of its medical devices, which adds to the cost of treatments and impacts our self-reliance. According to a study by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India imported medical devices worth over $6.24 billion in 2021-22. However, the “Make in India” initiative is gaining momentum, with increasing investments in the domestic production of medical devices. This shift not only aims to reduce dependency on imports but also to enhance the affordability and accessibility of medical care.

The journey towards self-reliance in health care is ongoing, and the progress we have made is a testament to our collective resilience and innovation. The burgeoning medical device industry in India is a symbol of our growing capability to produce high-quality, affordable health-care solutions. This progress is a clarion call to our young innovators and entrepreneurs to step into the health-care arena and drive further advancements. As we look to the future, it is imperative to inspire Indian youth to consider careers in health care. The health-care sector is not just about medical treatments; it is about service to humanity and nation-building. The purpose of health care is universal, transcending boundaries and touching lives in profound ways. By choosing a career in health care, young Indians can contribute to the nation’s growth and make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions, across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The youth of India hold the keys to our future. Their energy, creativity, and passion are essential in driving the next wave of innovations in health care. By embracing careers in this sector, they can play a pivotal role in transforming our health-care system into one that is not only self-reliant but also a global leader. Health care offers a unique opportunity to blend science, technology, and compassion to create a lasting impact on society.

Celebrating Independence with a vision

As we celebrate India’s Independence Day, let us take pride in the strides we have made in health care. From being a nation dependent on the West for medical treatments to becoming a global health-care destination, our journey is nothing short of remarkable. Let us continue to build on this foundation, striving for excellence and self-reliance in health care.

The journey from dependence to independence in health care is a microcosm of India’s broader path to self-reliance and excellence. It embodies the spirit of innovation, resilience, and service that defines our nation.

In this spirit of independence and progress, let us commit to a future where India is not just a healer for its people but for the world. Let us strive for a health-care system that is inclusive, innovative, and inspiring. Together, we can build a health-care system that is a source of pride for every Indian and a beacon of hope for the world. Jai Hind!

Dr. Preetha Reddy is Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.