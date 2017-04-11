For the most deserving

Film director and producer Priyadarshan has laid bare a well-kept national secret and we should thank him for that. Who decides who is deserving of the prestigious National Awards for films has always been a mystery. Every year, the decisions are met with surprise. This year, Priyadarshan was critiqued by many for choosing Akshay Kumar for the National Award for Best Actor. He responded: “When Ramesh Sippy was jury head, Amitabh Bachchan won. When Prakash Jha was head of jury, Ajay Devgn won... none questioned at that time. So why all these questions are cropping up today?”

Besides proximity and enduring relationships between actors and their directors, and some nepotism that has stuck, the problem with the National Awards is that there is always the view that someone more deserving was overlooked in the run-up to the awards or in the finale. Regarding the jury which decided the winners of the 64th National Film Awards, doubts have been raised about whether its members were anti-homosexuality, anti-women’s emancipation, and against films that do not conform to the cultural norms and mores of society. But these are questions for which we will never get an answer.

Composition of jury

So, let’s instead see the composition of the jury. While Priyadarshan has to be praised where it is due, the question is not who chooses the jury (the Government of India), but how the members are chosen. This is as mysterious as how the members of the Central Board of Film Certification are chosen. Who takes the call, and after the composition, are the records of the oral deliberation of the jury maintained? It is understandable that the decisions have to be unanimous and dissenting members are persuaded to fall in line, save for the odd ones who refuse. But why not make the deliberations public? Cinema is an area where everyone has a point of view, especially when it comes to awards such as the National Film Awards. So, why not have a transparent selection process in the appointment of jury members?

A few years ago, sub-juries were formed to help the cause of language cinema. This was discontinued in favour of a centralised jury after complaints of a questionable selection of films reached the Centre, causing a reversal to the system of dedicated juries for language cinema. Back in 2000-01, when actress Raveena Tandon won the Best Actress Award, the mainstream media expressed outrage and referred to jury members who they said had been particularly partial to the actress. Very little seems to have changed over the years.

Whether Akshay Kumar deserved the award will be debated for some time now. But besides questions about proximity between him and Priyadarshan, it is also interesting to note that Rustom, for which he won the award, is based on the real life story of Naval Officer K.M. Nanavati. There is perhaps something about men in uniform who can do no wrong in the times we live in.