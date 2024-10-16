Food access is about equitable agrifood systems

October 16, 2024 is World Food Day with the theme this year being ‘right to foods for a better life and a better future’. The theme highlights the importance of access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food for all. The Rome-based agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Programme (WFP) are collaborating with the Government of India to uphold this human right, which is essential for healthy, productive lives free from hunger and malnutrition.

Food security is vital for individual well-being and social stability. Access to food supports peaceful, prosperous communities. The FAO’s 2024 report estimates that 733 million people face hunger, highlighting the urgency of addressing food insecurity.

India’s Green Revolution was crucial for food availability. Now, the focus includes nutrition, which is vital for children’s development and economic productivity. Initiatives such as the White Revolution in milk and the Blue Transformation in fisheries have transformed India’s agrifood system. These efforts highlight the need for diverse food sources, ensuring safe and nutritious food for everyone. We can address inequalities and empower marginalised communities by prioritising the right to food and nutrition security.

India’s journey towards food security

India has made significant strides in food security over the past 60 years. Once a food-deficient nation, it has transformed itself into a food-surplus country, driven by the Green Revolution, effective policies, advancements from institutions such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and improved supply chains. Millions have contributed to ensuring reliable food access for India’s growing population, even in these challenging times.

A key pillar of India’s food security is the National Food Security Act (NFSA) of 2013, which provides food entitlements to over 800 million citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently approved the distribution of fortified rice from July 2024 to December 2028, reflecting India’s commitment to improving nutrition and food security.

India’s food safety systems reflect a strong commitment to preventing hunger among its citizens. The effective collaboration between national policies and local initiatives showcases the robustness of the country’s food security framework. As India advances, these systems will be crucial for fostering resilience to future environmental, economic, or health-related issues.

Challenges in the agriculture sector

While India’s agricultural sector is the cornerstone of its economy, it faces several challenges. Of its 93.09 million agrarian households, approximately 82% are small and marginal farmers holding less than two hectares of land. These farmers encounter various difficulties that impact productivity and rural livelihoods.

Natural resource degradation challenges us. Overusing groundwater strains water tables while chemical fertilizers and monocropping harm soil and agricultural productivity. Ongoing improvements in water usage and soil management are crucial. Fragmented landholding limits smallholder farmers’ adoption of modern techniques, reducing productivity and income. Enhancing access to appropriate technologies is vital.

Improving market access is also crucial. Many smallholder farmers need help accessing markets effectively due to infrastructure limitations and supply chain inefficiencies. By facilitating better links between production and markets, farmers can increase their incomes and reduce food waste.

Rural poverty and inequality also present ongoing challenges. Ensuring that small and marginal farmers can access financial services, technology and modern irrigation systems will be vital for improving agricultural productivity and enhancing their livelihoods.

While climate change continues to pose risks to agriculture, including erratic weather patterns, addressing these risks through sustainable agricultural practices such as water conservation and soil health restoration can help to build resilience in farming communities.

The Rome-based agencies and the Government of India also promote natural resource management, market access and modern agricultural practices. By providing education, technology, financial support and resources to vulnerable communities, we aim to empower smallholder farmers and create a sustainable agricultural system that ensures food security and rural prosperity.

The Right to Food extends beyond agriculture and touches the lives of all citizens, including the millions living in non-agricultural households. Access to safe, nutritious and affordable food is a fundamental human right for all, regardless of employment or location. With increasing urbanisation, ensuring food security for non-farming families is as important as supporting rural farmers.

Food availability for non-agricultural households relies on a resilient food system. Addressing food inequality and ensuring everyone has access to nutritious food, especially in urban areas, are essential. Strong social safety nets and market interventions are crucial for stabilising prices and supporting the most vulnerable.

Through the Public Distribution System, India has made significant progress in ensuring food access across agricultural and non-agricultural households. Continued efforts are necessary to address food access inequalities and ensure that everyone benefits from India’s agricultural advancements.

Collective responsibility

On World Food Day 2024, we are reminded that ensuring food access is not just about increasing production but also building equitable, resilient, and sustainable agrifood systems that work for everyone. The partnership between the FAO, the IFAD, the WFP, and the Government of India underscores our collective responsibility to achieve food security.

We must continue to support both farmers and non-agricultural families, strengthen livelihoods, and reduce food inequalities, ensuring that no one is left behind in our collective responsibility to achieve the foundation for a healthier, more prosperous, and peaceful society where everyone can contribute to and benefit from a better life and a better future.

Takayuki Hagiwara is the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative in India. Han Ulaç Demirag is International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Country Director and Representative Asia Hub. Elisabeth Faure is World Food Programme (WFP) India Country Director and Representative

