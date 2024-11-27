During the cold war, Finland was known as the border country between East and West. Neutrality was the key word. There was a Treaty of Friendship and Mutual Assistance with the Soviet Union, but Finland was a Nordic democracy with Western values.

Today, Finland is firmly anchored in Western structures. The Nordic countries remain our closest cultural reference group. We have been full members of the European Union since 1995, and last year Finland joined the NATO defence alliance.

For many years Finland cooperated closely with NATO without applying for membership. The so called NATO option, to apply if needed, was included in many government programmes. The Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022 changed the mindset of both political parties as well as the wider public. Along with Sweden, Finland applied to become a member of NATO and became the 31st member of the alliance in April 2023.

Today, Finland´s foreign and security policy is found on value-based realism. We stand by the values that we believe are important: such as democracy, the rule of law, human rights, equality and non-discrimination. We think that international law and universal norms are in the interest of all humanity.

However, a realistic worldview suggests that not everyone agrees to these views. This means that it may be necessary to seek compromises, or to make concessions to be able to solve major global crises. Compromises are required to end wars and tackle climate change, and compromises are needed for the global economy to function. All of this is can be achieved only through dignified and respectful communication based on international diplomacy.

A realistic view also means that it is important to be prepared for conflict. Finland’s defence is based on a strong national defence capability as part of the NATO´s collective deterrence. Although the population is small, Finland maintains a general conscript service and a credible air force, among other things. The present Government will complete the Defence Forces’ strategic capability projects in the coming years.

Rules-based order

Finland believes that a rules-based international order with guiding principles regarding trade, peace and security, human rights and development are in everyone´s interest. Without universally agreed rules and norms we cannot tackle global challenges like climate change. We all know that melting ice and rising temperatures do not respect national borders.

As multilateral co-operation structures are challenged, bilateral cooperation and various groupings become increasingly important. The Global South will play a decisive role in what the future of multilateral cooperation will be. Here, India is a very important and active player. Owing to its size, India´s policy decisions and actions are always global in nature.

This year, Finland and India celebrate 75 years of bilateral diplomatic relations. As far back as 1949 – just two years after India gained independence in August 1947 - our countries established full diplomatic relations. In September 2022 the Consulate General in Mumbai was established. The decision to establish a presence inb Mumbai reflects the growing and strengthening ties between our countries across various sectors. The second diplomatic mission of Finland to India is still the youngest Finnish representation in the world.

On the global stage, Finland recognizes the growing importance of India and values its active role. The G-20 Presidency in 2023 was a notable success. Indian initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the International Biofuel Alliance are laudable. In turn, Finland will take on significant responsibilities by chairing both the Organization for Security and Cooperation Europe (OSCE) and the Nordic Ministerial Council in 2025.

(Erik af Hällström is the Consul General of Finland).