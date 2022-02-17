Fifty years ago February 17, 1972 | Envoys present credentials 

Dacca, Feb. 16: India’s Ambassador-designate to Bangla Desh, Mr. S. Dutt made diplomatic history to-day when he presented his credentials to President Abu Sayeed Chowdhury in record time. Within five hours of his arrival in Dacca he was received by the President and the representative of India, which was the first country to recognise Bangla Desh, also became the first diplomat to present credentials to the Head of the new State. Mr. V. F. Popov, the newly appointed Soviet Ambassador to Bangla Desh, presented his credentials to President Chowdhury immediately after Mr. Dutt. Presenting his credentials Mr. Dutt said no one knew better than “we in India, what price Bangla Desh have had to pay for freedom, and our Government and our people are happy that we were able to be of some assistance in your struggle”. The President, Mr. Chowdhury, in reply, said “the friendship that had been forged between Bangla Desh and India through this struggle and common sacrifices could not but grow stronger with the passage of time”. “The people of Bangla Desh would ever remember the initiative your country had taken and international leadership it provided for our cause, based on truth and justice underscored the values of moral and spiritual force in international relations”, Mr. Chowdhury said.