Empire cruise. — From The Hindu’s Archives, 100 years ago, December 25, 1923
December 25, 2023 12:48 am | Updated December 24, 2023 11:14 pm IST

Banquet to Squadron.

Navy for S. Africa.

(Reuter’s Special Service)

CAPE TOWN, Dec. 24.

Speaking at a banquet given in the City Hall by the Mayor of the Corporation in honour of officers of the visiting British Squadron and attended by Cabinet Ministers and others. Rear Admiral Field declared, that the existence of the Empire depended on sea power and urged that South Africa should develop he own nay to defend her vital communications. He expressed the opinion that nothing smaller than a light cruiser was necessary. Rear Admiral Bentwick said he knew that the first Lord of the Admiralty was prepared to lend South Africa a light cruiser.

