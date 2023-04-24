Embracing the Telangana dialect

April 24, 2023 12:45 am | Updated April 23, 2023 10:51 pm IST

Debut director Venu Yeldandi’s Telugu film, Balagam, continues to receive rave reviews 50 days after its release, holding the audience receptive to the message of family values and bonding, and showcasing the unique linguistic identity of Telangana dialect.

Mr. Venu, a noted comic actor, in his directorial debut touched the heartstrings with a compelling storyline woven around death rituals and family bonding with heart-wrenching songs set against a rural backdrop.

What makes the movie more gripping, winning critical acclaim and awards, is the realistic portrayal of the inherent local traditions and culture of Telangana, especially the folk songs representing human values that have been prevalent for centuries in the State.

Mass screenings

The huge patronage for the film is evident from the screening of the movie in various villages and residential colonies across the nook and corner of Telangana in the past few weeks.

The film impacted the mindset of the audience in a positive way with instances of several siblings patching up their old differences and coming together after watching the movie at Laxmanchanda in Nirmal district, Vanaparthy in Jangaon district and elsewhere in the State.

Its popularity is growing with each passing day with Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud announcing the screening of the film at select places in Hanamkonda district on the occasion of International Day of Families on May 15.

The distinctive Telangana dialect is now increasingly being embraced by filmmakers of Tollywood due to its unique charm and popularity.

Such has been its fame that more than a dozen movies, including the popular Telugu movie Fidaa and the latest film, Dasara, starring actor Nani, adopted the Telangana dialect.

Balagam is the first full-length meaningful cinema on Telangana culture since the formation of Telangana in 2014, said Varala Anand, a film critic and recipient of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for the year 2022.

The audience identified themselves with the movie due to the realistic portrayal of the rituals associated with the patriarch’s death and relations between family members and extended family in the emotional drama.

Balagam is being screened in several villages in the old undivided Karimnagar district, reminiscent of the screening of some of the best Indian movies of all time, including the legendary film personality Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali under the aegis of the Karimnagar Film Society in rural areas a few decades ago.

The highlight of the movie is the song sung by folk singers Darshanam Mogilaiah and his wife, Komuramma, in the climax of the film conveying the essence of family bonding.

The success of Balagam helped bust several myths and break the monotony in the film industry, proving a trendsetter for other filmmakers from Telangana to follow suit, said noted Telangana writer Peddinti Ashok Kumar.

It proved beyond any doubt that content-driven movies will get patronage from audiences with engaging storylines.

Mallesham, the Telugu biopic on ikat weaver and innovator Chintakindi Mallesham, received wide accolades in 2019, said Mr. Ashok, who had written dialogues for the film.

Due recognition

It is a matter of pride that Telangana dialect is getting due recognition in Telugu films of late, he said, rueing that the dialect was sidelined and used for the antagonist and comic roles in various films in the past.

The vibrant potential of the scenic spots of Telangana and talents of local filmmakers is yet to be tapped fully, he added.

He urged the government to extend support to filmmakers and directors in the State to unravel their potential for making films.

Balagam is proving to be a boon for the society in giving a fillip to Telangana’s folk arts, promoting local talents and social values in the society, said Vuppula Anjani Prasad, honorary president, Telangana Sarpanchula Sangham.

It is heartening that Telangana filmmakers are proving their mettle by exploring fresh themes and contemporary issues, thereby contributing their mite to foster social cohesion.

