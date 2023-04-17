Dealing with dissidence in a poll year

April 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

With the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled for December, two of the three major political parties – the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress – appear to be toughening their stand on dissident activities. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have no problems on this count; it is welcoming all the dissidents from the BRS and the Congress into its fold, hoping that they will bolster its standing in the State. The BJP claims that many leaders from the Congress and the BRS want to join the national party, which indicates its growing strength in the State.

Last week, the BRS leadership decided to suspend former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy from the party on the charge that they were initiating anti-party activities. Some people consider this a belated move as these two leaders have repeatedly launched tirades against the party. They believe that the BRS has to put its foot down at least during the election year as grievances aired in public could affect the party’s electoral prospects.

In 2013, Mr. Krishna Rao joined the BRS, which was then called the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, after quitting as Minister in the Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Srinivasa Reddy quit the YSR Congress Party and joined the BRS in 2016. Both the leaders played little or no role in the movement for statehood for Telangana, but were nevertheless admitted into the party. BRS leader and Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy argued that even vocal opponents of the TRS were admitted into the party then to strengthen its position in some areas following the formation of Telangana. He said the party’s interests were the most important.

But the leadership realises now that disgruntled leaders could cause damage to public perception of the party. “All this while, the party leadership has been patient. It has tried to assuage the grievances of the two leaders. They were asked to wait for opportunities even though they tried to sabotage the party’s prospects in the rural and urban local body elections and have been vocal against the leadership,” said a senior party leader, justifying the suspensions.

The problem is not just limited to Mr. Krishna Rao and Mr. Srinivasa Reddy. BRS leaders said the problem of dissidence persists in over two dozen constituencies, particularly in 14 constituencies where sitting MLAs got elected on Congress (12) and Telugu Desam Party (2) tickets and later defected to the BRS. While there has been constant bickering in some constituencies since the 2018 elections, efforts were made to solve them by giving nominated posts to some leaders and making some others MLCs. For instance, recently, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, the student wing president of the BRS, who contested against Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad in the 2021 byelection, was made a Corporation Chairman. The appointment was made since he was reportedly disappointed after Padi Kaushik Reddy was announced as the candidate for Huzurabad for the coming elections. The party also suffers the problem of groupism in some constituencies with certain groups being unable to adjust with the unilateral attitude of the MLAs.

There are rumblings within the Congress too. A former Nirmal MLA, A. Maheshwar Reddy, joined the BJP recently after complaining that a Congress leader was trying to oust senior leaders from the party.

The BJP leadership is hopeful that there will be more such migrations from the Congress as well as the BRS in the coming months. While the BJP and even the Congress have said that the recent developments indicate cracks in the BRS fort, which are bound to widen as elections come closer, the BRS has shot back saying the two parties need to look at their own backyards as they face similar or bigger problems in many constituencies.

The BRS has sent out a strong message by suspending the two leaders. But it will be a challenge for the party to hold its flock together, especially in constituencies where its long-standing supporters are upset that leaders who were formerly with the Congress and the TDP were given ticket to contest and won elections. A possible tie-up with the Left parties could also bring headache for the BRS as the CPI and CPI(M) are eyeing seats in combined Khammam and Nalgonda districts, where the BRS is strong. With elections six months away, the ruling party has little time for damage control.