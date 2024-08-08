Court shifts the tide on stray dog policy

“Under all circumstances, there cannot be any indiscriminate killings of canines and the authorities have to take action in terms of the mandate and spirit of the prevalent legislations in place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With this single line, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India brought to an end a 15-year-old case titled Animal Welfare Board of India & Anr Versus People for Elimination of Stray Troubles & Ors, also known as the All India Stray Dogs case or AWBI vs PEST. The last hearing was held on May 9 this year when the judgment was reserved. Since then, all dog lovers (and regrettably, all dog haters) have been waiting with bated breath for the final judgment. That judgment came out on July 12 and has been cheered in some circles and criticised in others.

The case centred on whether municipal and local authorities can wantonly kill stray dogs to reduce the stray dog population, eradicate rabies, and prevent man-animal conflict, or whether local bodies must follow the World Health Organization (WHO)-backed scientific approach of sterilisation, which achieves these objectives. Legally speaking, the matter was framed as a battle of supremacy between State and Municipal laws, which authorise the killing of stray dogs (euphemistically referred to as culling) as opposed to the Central law (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2001), which mandates that killing is strictly prohibited and, the only recourse is the scientific solution of sterilisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final mandate

These State and Municipal laws permitting the killing of stray dogs were challenged in various High Courts. The High Courts of Bombay, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh ruled that local authorities have discretionary powers to kill stray dogs and are not bound by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. On the other hand, the Kerala High Court ruled that local bodies possess no such discretionary powers, and, that they are guided by Central law, which penalises cruelty to animals, specifically canines. All these judgments were appealed and came to a head in the Supreme Court, which then issued notices to all the States and Union Territories in 2015, taking the case to a pan-India level.

The denouement of this case was reached when the final order was uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website. The Supreme Court laid down that since the inception of the case, a lot of water has flown under the bridge and, specifically, there has been a change in the legislative landscape with the notification of the new ABC Rules, 2023 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. These two pieces of legislation mandate that wanton killing by municipalities is prohibited and that sterilisation must be followed. The Supreme Court then stated that any parties with issues regarding these new laws can challenge them in the relevant High Courts. In the meantime, the governing law of the land remains the Central law (PCA Act 1960 and ABC Rules, 2023), which prohibits the killing of stray dogs by local authorities or municipalities.

‘Duty of every citizen’

The court then capped off this judgment with these stirring lines: “Compassion to all living beings, is the enshrined Constitutional value and mandate, and cast obligation on the authorities to maintain.” This refers to Article 51A(g) of the Constitution of India, which deals with the fundamental duties of the citizens and states: “It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, and wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With such a positive and compassionate conclusion to a very scientifically backed judgment, the Supreme Court ended this matter. The dog haters, or to put it politely the cynophobes, can certainly go to the High Courts and file writ petitions praying for the striking down of the new Central Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. But the question is what good would that do? Is killing all the stray dogs the panacea that we are promised to deliver us from all evils? Science certainly does not back the claim that killing helps reduce the population.

WHO’s Expert Consultation on Rabies, which met in Geneva in October 2004, in its technical report endorses the sterilisation program by stating that it is the only effective and humane method of controlling stray dog populations.

A 2014 report commissioned by the Bombay Municipal Corporation stated that sterilisation is the only scientific humane solution. The same corporation in a 1994 circular admitted that killing strays does not affect the population.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this circular, the Bombay Municipality admitted to killing about 4.5 lakh stray dogs between 1984 and 1994 and spent more than ₹2 crores. But what takes the cake is that, despite no evidence to prove the efficacy of killing and evidence to the contrary, the same Bombay Municipal Corporation approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to kill stray dogs in this case.

One can only hope that the spirit of scientific temper and humanism, as enshrined in the fundamental duty in our Constitution under Article 51A(h), imbues itself in the minds of our citizens. We must eschew unscientific and barbaric methods such as the killing of stray dogs in favour of the scientific approach, which is a win-win for everyone. We domesticated stray dogs around 10,000 years ago and let us not let them or ourselves down.

Percival Billimoria Senior Advocate and founder of All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary; Siddhartha K Garg, Advocate and founder of Angel Trust Animal Rights NGO

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.