Corner of a shared field

Last Sunday, the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams played against each other in the Champions Trophy. Emotions ran very high on both sides of the border. This was because people rarely get to see these South Asian rivals play against each other in a sport which is almost followed like a religion in both the countries.

India and Pakistan haven’t been playing bilaterally against each other since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, except in 2012 when the Pakistani team came for a very short tour to India. The Government of India has taken a firm stand that cricket and cross-border terrorism can’t go side by side and, as a result, normal cricketing ties between the two nations have remained disrupted for nearly 10 years.

Cricket has become a marker of the state of political relations between the two countries and has been used as a diplomatic tool by leaders from both the sides. From Rajiv Gandhi to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and from Manmohan Singh to Narendra Modi, leaders have tried to use cricket to improve relations with Pakistan. India’s famous ‘goodwill tour’ to Pakistan in 2004 came after Mr. Vajpayee’s visit to Pakistan the same year to attend the SAARC summit.

In 2015, Mr. Modi called his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif and conveyed his best wishes for the World Cup. Mr. Modi said, “Cricket connects people in our region and promotes goodwill. Hope players from SAARC region play with passion and bring laurels to the region.” This led to speculation that bilateral cricketing ties could be resumed. After Mr. Modi’s surprise visit to Pakistan on Mr. Sharif’s birthday in December 2015, it was almost believed that the Indian cricket team could visit Pakistan for a tour sometime in 2016.

All these hopes were shattered after the Pathankot attack, which happened just a week after the visit. This was a breach of trust at the highest level and, with an increasingly deteriorating situation in Kashmir later last year, all talks of resuming cricketing ties came to a full stop. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said ‘no’ to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s call to resume cricketing ties, even as the PCB threatened to take legal action over non-compliance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2014.

For almost a decade, India has been playing against Pakistan only in ICC tournaments. However, this month, ahead of the match, a new debate emerged on whether India should boycott even that. The argument given was that boycotting Pakistan in international tournaments would be akin to making a firm political statement in front of the international community, much like the boycott of South Africa during the apartheid years. On the other side of the debate were former cricketers. They questioned the singling out of cricket. They said such a boycott should be extended to all fields, like other sporting events and trade. Amidst this, debate, India played and defeated Pakistan convincingly at Birmingham.

