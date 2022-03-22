  • A conflict between honouring promises made to allies during seat allocation talks and upholding grassroots democracy came to the fore recently in Tamil Nadu following the indirect election of civic chiefs in urban local bodies.
  • In many municipalities and town panchayats, where the posts of chairperson or deputy chairperson were allocated to the allies, contestants from the DMK’s local units entered the fray and defeated the official alliance candidates with the support of a majority of the elected councillors.
  • With the DMK councillors now dominating most local bodies, it remains to be seen if civic chiefs representing alliance parties will have a smooth ride despite the uneasy truce.