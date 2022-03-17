  • In the Budget speech this year, the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasised the role of cleaner technologies such as solar energy and batteries in India’s future economic growth.
  • India would need over 5,630 GW of solar and 1,792 GW of wind energy to achieve its net-zero target in the year 2070.
  • Majority of India’s recycling sector is informal and workers have to work in unsafe environments without standardised wage.