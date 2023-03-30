March 30, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:18 am IST

London, March 29: In the House of Commons, replying to Mr. F.C. Linfield (Liberal) Major Ormsby-Gore said that despatches with regard to the revision of the constitution had been submitted to the Legislative Council of Ceylon and the matter would be further considered when the Secretary of State received a report of the proceedings of the Council. It was not proposed to give the Commons, special opportunity to debate the proposals which could be discussed on the Council Office estimates. Colonel Wedgewood asked: “As two members of the Ceylon Legislative Council are at present in England, will a Deputation be received with a view to their submitting their opinions to the Secretary of State?” Mr. Gore replied that he would be very glad to receive the deputation after the Easter holidays.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT