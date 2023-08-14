Nair Service Society | Calling the shots, making a point

August 14, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

In a controversy that played out in Kerala recently, that involved the touchy subject of religion versus science, the influential Nair Service Society (NSS), based in the south-central Travancore township of Changanassery, seems to have occupied political centre stage, dominating the public narrative.

After a week of whipped-up emotions and a fiery exchange of words with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the NSS appears to have moderated its stance on the controversy that was “stirred up” by the Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, A.N. Shamseer. He is alleged to have focused on a revered Hindu deity and suggested that mythical peculiarities of divinity should not be construed as an empirically proven scientific truth.

Instead of launching a street agitation to force his resignation or extract a public apology, the NSS has now sought legal action. While this has been construed by some to be an anti-climax, the organisation has ensured that its intervention has not ended up being a storm in a teacup. As a forward caste Hindu organisation, the NSS has been steadfast in maintaining political equidistance while casting itself as a defender of Hindu belief systems. It had spearheaded the Sabarimala protests in 2018, that had rocked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The NSS unleashed widespread protests to protect the rights of believers and deter the government’s imposition of a Supreme Court of India order allowing women of all ages to worship at the hill shrine. In turn, its strong stand on the issue galvanised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Sangh Parivar organisations into action. Fearing social backlash, the government abandoned its bid to implement the Court order. However, the BJP could not harvest any political dividend. The LDF returned to power in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The State is again witnessing another prickly dispute developing, with the same degree of communal sensitivity, ahead of the general election next year. It began with the Sangh Parivar flagging the Speaker’s remarks as anti-Hindu during an educational event in Kochi on July 21. While the BJP and the CPI(M) were busy trading violence-inciting statements, the NSS took an unequivocal position. Accusing the Speaker of crossing the line, it sought his apology ‘for hurting the sentiments of believers’. Sensing a political opportunity, the BJP was quick to express solidarity with the NSS’s line. The NSS called on community members and other sects which hold the same belief to offer prayers at temples dedicated to the Hindu deity, in a subtle message to the CPI(M). In a development that is evoking memories of the Sabarimala protests, Nair community members have also been organising and partaking in prayer processions. In contrast, the Congress-led Opposition has stayed away from overt protests but has empathised with the NSS’s demand.

The CPI(M) sensed trouble after a statement by NSS general Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair that the organisation would have no hesitation in joining hands with even the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to fight its cause. CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, who had earlier insisted on not having corrective action, quickly clarified the position of the party as well as that of Mr. Shamseer’s.

The NSS insisted that Mr. Shamseer apologise, and in an attempt to raise the heat, convened a meeting of the organisation’s board of directors and executive council to decide the next course of action.

At the meetings, it was however decided against holding any more public protests and seek legal avenues instead — a decision attributed to the community organisation not wanting the issue leading to violence and upsetting communal harmony. The CPI(M) which had backed the Speaker’s stance seemed to tone down its rhetoric to avoid a confrontation with the NSS.

As the dust gradually settles, the BJP is again finding itself on the losing end as the party, which holds broader acceptance within the NSS, repeats the folly of being superseded by the community organisation. Ahead of the key election, it will have to look for fresh ideas to woo the electorate. On the other hand, the NSS’s stance has been vindicated as the organisation has not allowed any political party to dictate terms to it or hijack its agenda.

hiran.u@thehindu.co.in